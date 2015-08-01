Aubust 23rd 9pm

This brightly colored “Poster From The Past” is somewhat of a real melt-down! If you take the time to look at it closely, there’s a lot going on here. Starting at the top with a yellow sky filled with pink clouds with faces floating over what appears to be a large gelatinous mess from which, or into which are passing both the lettering as well as a great variety of body parts every which way you look. Toward the bottom of this pile of goo, there is a face with a breast coming out of the mouth and another nipple for the left eye. A body of water is in the foreground. This is another one of the bizarre posters created from the imaginative and sometimes somewhat twisted mind of the rock artist Lee Conklin. It’s not for everyone, but I think it’s pretty cool! It is BG Fillmore number #156 in the poster series. It was printed only one time.

It was 46 years ago back in 1969, that Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fleetwood Mac and Albert Collins began their four night engagement here in the center of town at the Fillmore West.

Share a heap of bodies with a friend!

Weirdness always Approved by Professor Poster

Creedence Clearwater Revival

At a time when rock was evolving away from the forces that had made the music possible in the first place, Creedence Clearwater Revival brought things back to their roots with their concise synthesis of rockabilly, swamp pop, R&B, and country. Though the music of CCR was very much a group effort in their tight, punchy arrangements, their vision was very much singer, songwriter, guitarist, and leaderJohn Fogerty‘s. Fogerty‘s classic compositions for Creedence both evoked enduring images of Americana and reflected burning social issues of the day. The band’s genius was their ability to accomplish this with the economic, primal power of a classic rockabilly ensemble.

The key elements of Creedence had been woodshedding in bar bands for about a decade before their breakthrough to national success in the late ’60s. John‘s older brother Tom formed the Blue Velvets in the late ’50s in El Cerrito, California, a tiny suburb across the bay from San Francisco. By the mid-’60s, with a few hopelessly obscure recordings under their belt, the band — including Tom and John with two high-school friends, drummer Doug Clifford and bassist Stu Cook — signed to Fantasy, releasing several singles as the Golliwogs that went nowhere. In fact, there’s little promise to be found on those early efforts; they were extremely derivative of the British Invasion and other R&B and rock trends of the day, with few hints of the swampy roots rock that would characterize CCR. The group only found themselves when John took firm reins over the band’s direction, singing and writing virtually all of their material.

On their first album, 1968’s Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group played it both ways, offering extended, quasi-psychedelic workouts of the ’50s classics “I Put a Spell on You” and “Suzie-Q.” The latter song became their first big hit, but the band didn’t really bloom until “Proud Mary,” a number two single in early 1969 that demonstrated John‘s talent at tapping into Southern roots music and imagery with a natural ease. It was the start of a torrent of classic hits from the gritty,Little Richard-inspired singer over the next two years, including “Bad Moon Rising,” “Green River,” “Down on the Corner,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Up Around the Bend,” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door.”

Creedence also made good albums — Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, and Cosmo’s Factory all rank among the best of the rock era — but their true forte was as a singles band. When the Beatles broke up in early 1970, CCR was the only other act that provided any competition in the fine art of crafting bold, super-catchy artistic statements that soared to the upper reaches of the charts every three or four months. Although they hailed from the San Francisco area, they rarely succumbed to the psychedelic indulgences of the era. John Fogerty also proved adept at voicing the concerns of the working class in songs like “Fortunate Son,” as well as partying with as much funk as any white rock band would muster on “Travelin’ Band” and “Down on the Corner.”

With John Fogerty holding such a strong upper hand,Creedence couldn’t be said to have been a democratic unit, and Fogerty‘s dominance was to sow the seeds of the group’s quick dissolution. Tom Fogerty left in 1971 (recording a few unremarkable solo albums of his own), reducing the band to a trio. John allowed drummer Doug Clifford and bassist Stu Cook equal shares of songwriting and vocal time on the group’s final album, Mardi Gras(1972), which proved conclusively that Fogerty‘s songs and singing were necessary to raise CCR above journeyman status.

It was John Fogerty, of course, who produced the only notable work after the quartet broke up. Even his solo outings, though, were erratic and, for nearly ten years, nonexistent as he became embroiled in a web of business disputes with Fantasy Records. His 1984 album Centerfieldproved he could still rock in the vintage Creedence mode when the spirit moved him, but Tom Fogerty‘s death in 1990 ended any hopes of a CCR reunion with the original members intact.

Fleetwood Mac

Biography by Stephen Thomas Erlewine

Albert Collins

Biography by Richard Skelly